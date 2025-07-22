Shenzhen and Hong Kong Release Joint Guidelines on Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shenzhen and Hong Kong have jointly issued safety guidelines for methanol bunkering to align maritime practices across the Greater Bay Area. File Image / Pixabay

Authorities in Shenzhen and Hong Kong have jointly issued new safety guidelines for methanol bunkering operations as part of efforts to promote green fuel use and harmonise maritime regulations across the Greater Bay Area.

Issued on July 1 with support from Hong Kong's Marine Department, the Guidelines for Safety Verification of Methanol Bunkering Operations in Shenzhen and Hong Kong were developed by the Shenzhen Maritime Safety Administration and the Qianhai Authority.

The guidelines set out detailed procedures for pre-bunkering checks, emergency responses, and communication between vessels.

For instance, before carrying out methanol bunkering operations, both parties should confirm the bunkering operation plan in writing. This includes the maximum quantity of methanol to be bunkered and details of the filling systems to be used.

China has been stepping up efforts to ramp up methanol bunkering in the country. Recently, Dalian port carried out its first green methanol bunkering of a COSCO boxship using locally produced green methanol.