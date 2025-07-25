BUNKER JOBS: Sri Lankan Firm Seeks Marine Fuels General Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Sri Lankan firm is seeking to hire a commercial and operational manager for marine fuels.

Recruitment company Intellej highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of proven experience in trading and commercial operations.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead end-to-end bunker fuel operations including scheduling, deliveries, and vessel coordination.

Ensure ISO 8217 / MARPOL compliance and manage inventory and quality control.

Drive profitability through budgeting, optimization, and commercial decision-making.

Manage supplier/customer relations, marine claims, bunker disputes, and credit risk.

Analyze global market trends to support pricing strategy.

Liaise with regulatory bodies (e.g., Customs, Port Authorities, Ministries) on compliance matters.

Oversee customer credit assessments and dispute resolution processes.

