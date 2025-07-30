US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Ease LNG Bunkering Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They aim to ensure that LNG bunkering in the US is not obstructed by unnecessary red tape. File Image / Pixabay

Congresswoman Laurel Lee and Congressman August Pfluger have introduced the 'Cutting LNG Bunkering Red Tape Act', a bill aiming to remove regulatory hurdles around LNG ship-to-ship bunkering in the country.

In a press release on Friday, both lawmakers criticised the former Biden Administration for imposing 'unnecessary' hurdles that they say have slowed the growth of LNG bunkering in the US.

They say the bill would enshrine a President Donald Trump-era interpretation that such transfers within US waters are not 'exports' under the Natural Gas Act, and therefore not subject to additional federal oversight.

"The Biden Administration's harmful energy policies have created unnecessary regulatory burdens that stall innovation and weaken American energy leadership," Congresswoman Lee said.

"My bill ensures that LNG bunkering is not hindered by red tape, so that ports in Florida and across the nation can continue to expand, drive job creation, and compete globally."

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

"This legislation permanently reverses one of these misguided policies to ensure American LNG can compete on the global stage by removing regulatory uncertainty and streamlining the use of it as a cleaner, more efficient fuel source for maritime transportation," Congressman Pfluger said.