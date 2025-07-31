Argentina VLSFO Sales Down 23% in Jan-May 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Trafigura led the VLSFO bunker volumes in the first five months of this year. File Image / Pixabay

VLSFO bunker sales in Argentina dropped to 437,917 mt over January-May 2025, down by 23.1% from 569,837 mt recorded for the same period last year.

Over the same period, residual fuel oil production in the country fell by 19.1% to 868,464 mt, according to data from Argentina’s Petroleum and Gas Institute (IAPG).

According to the data, Trafigura largely led VLSFO bunker sales in the first five months of 2025, with almost 30% of the total VLSFO volumes in Argentina.

Marine gasoil sales totalled 251,647 m3 between January and May 2025, almost similar to 252,272 m3 for the same period in 2024.

According to Ship & Bunker data, the VLSFO price in Buenos Aires has averaged $579/mt so far this year, compared to the VLSFO price of $537/mt at Panama’s Balboa.