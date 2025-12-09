ScanOcean Partners with Ahti for FuelEU Maritime Pooling

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership allows shipowners to use their own biofuel consumption for FuelEU Maritime compliance while accessing pooling flexibility. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker firm ScanOcean has partnered with Ahti Pool to provide the FuelEU Maritime pooling service to its customers.

The structure enables shipowners to apply their own biofuel use towards FuelEU compliance while still accessing the broader Ahti Pool for additional flexibility, the firms said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

Ahti Pool manages FuelEU Maritime compliance for fleets operated by companies including Van Weelde Group, Bore, Spliethoff, Stenersen and Neste, overseeing more than €100 million of emissions exposure.

As per the agreement, ScanOcean will offer shipowners a ready-made FuelEU pooling service that brings together Ahti Pool's compliance expertise and cost-optimisation tools with its own biofuel supply and Nordic bunkering operations.

ScanOcean supplies biofuel and conventional marine fuels in Sweden and has recently launched physical bunker supply operations in Finland.

"We are pleased to partner with ScanOcean to expand Ahti Pool's capability to serve owners seeking fleet-level compliance and cost certainty," Risto-Juhani Kariranta, CEO of Ahti Pool, said.

This partnership turns FuelEU Maritime's complexity into a strategic advantage for fleet owners in Ahti Pool," Lars Lövsund, business development manager at ScanOcean, said.