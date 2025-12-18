LH2 Shipping Secures Additional Enova Funds to Build Hydrogen-Powered Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has secured more than NOK 500 million in funding to support the construction of hydrogen-powered ships. Image Credit: LH2 Shipping

LH2 Shipping has secured additional funding from the Norwegian state agency Enova to support the construction of two liquid hydrogen-powered bulk carriers.

The firm has been awarded NOK 299 million in new grants for the project, which is being developed in partnership with shipowner Strand Shipping Bergen, LH2 Shipping said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The latest award follows an earlier Enova grant of NOK 237.6 million secured this year for two hydrogen-powered vessels, bringing total state-backed funding to more than NOK 536 million (52.5 million) for four hydrogen-fuelled ships.

"This major grant, totalling more than half a billion NOK for the four ships, marks a strong signal for national and global maritime decarbonisation in this segment of the maritime industry where emissions reductions can be achieved at scale," the company said.

Strand Shipping Bergen is part of Vertom Group BV. Vertom operates a fleet of over 100 vessels.

"We are very pleased with this award and would like to thank Enova for the support so far from the pre-project phase and now into the construction phase for the first four ships in this segment," Dr. Ivan Oestvik, CEO of LH2 Shipping, said.