A2B-online Launches Dual-Fuel Methanol Ship in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is expected to enter the Dutch short sea operator's fleet next year. Image Credit: A2B-online

Dutch short sea shipping firm A2B-online has launched its new methanol-fuelled vessel at SEDEF Shipyard in Turkey.

The A2B Vision is expected to enter service in mid-2026, followed by sister vessel A2B Progress, A2B-online said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The vessel is fitted with dual-fuel methanol engines, gate rudders and waste heat recovery systems to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. The dual-fuel configuration allows operation on methanol as well as conventional marine fuels.

The 650 TEU vessel is designed to carry more than 20 container types.

The vessels are intended to support A2B-online's core European short sea container trades.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the trust of our customers and shareholders, and the tireless dedication of our colleagues and the professionals at the shipyard," the company said.