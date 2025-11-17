ScanOcean Launches Physical Bunker Supply in Finland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jonatan Karlström, Managing Director of ScanOcean. Image Credit: ScanOcean

Swedish bunker supplier ScanOcean has launched a physical bunker supply operation in Finland.

The firm is now delivering bunker fuels, including MGO-DMA, at major Finnish ports, with renewable marine fuels due to be introduced soon, ScanOcean said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The operations will be managed by ScanOcean’s sales desk in Sweden.

Local contractors and partner companies will handle coordination at the port level.

The move is backed by a new off-take agreement with ST1 Finland, giving ScanOcean access to ST1’s nationwide storage network.

The company has also established a wholly owned subsidiary, ScanOcean Finland Oy Ab, based in Pargas (Parainen).

“This expansion into Finland marks a significant step in our strategy to become the leading Nordic supplier of marine fuels," Jonatan Karlström, Managing Director of ScanOcean, said.

“The Finnish market closely mirrors the Swedish one in terms of fuel demand and customer base.

"By establishing physical supply capabilities in both regions, we’re strengthening our ability to serve our clients with flexibility, reliability, and local presence.”