BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Roles Open in UK, Med, ARA, Switzerland, Singapore and US

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

With Santa about to start his yearly trip dropping off gifts to one and all, I thought I would announce a few presents I have got in my sleigh too. By presents, I mean jobs obviously...



I am on the lookout for:

A UK -based experienced bunker trader with a transferable client based for a leading bunker supply and trading house. Headquartered in Europe , this company has offices worldwide and is expanding sensibly

-based experienced bunker trader with a transferable client based for a leading bunker supply and trading house. Headquartered in , this company has offices worldwide and is expanding sensibly An established trader with extensive clientele based in Europe who is a real 'insider' in the bunker landscape in the surrounding region

Marine cargo traders for two separate firms, in either the Mediterranean , the ARA region, Switzerland or London

, the region, or A senior trader with a deep and wide knowledge of the bunker market and landscape in Singapore in particular and the Far East in general. An established portfolio of clients is a must for this position

in particular and the in general. An established portfolio of clients is a must for this position A country head for the USA. This is for a trading and shipping firm that is already established in the region and now needs someone to take the helm. They will be required to lead by example as far as trading is concerned and also develop and grow a team. Only someone with an extensive amount of experience and gravitas will flourish in this role

If any of these roles spark an interest, do please get in touch. Rest assured, I only work with good employers so you have nothing to worry about.

Should you decide to investigate further, I can be contacted in confidence on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com.

Discretion, as usual, comes as standard.