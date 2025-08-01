Sirius Marine to Lose Singapore Bunker Licence on August 31

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MPA announced the firm’s bunker and craft operator licences will expire by month-end. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has announced it will not be renewing the bunker supplier and bunker craft operator licences of Sirius Marine Pte, which will expire on August 31.

From September 1, Sirius Marine will cease all bunkering operations in Singapore port, the MPA said in a circular issued on Friday.

MPA did not specify a reason for the decision but reminded all licensees to strictly comply with licensing conditions.

"All bunker licensees, including bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators, are reminded to comply strictly with all the terms and conditions of the respective bunker licence(s)," it warned.

"MPA will not hesitate to take firm action against any licensee that contravenes any of its bunker licence terms and conditions, including taking into account such contraventions in considering whether to renew the bunker licence(s), suspending or cancelling the bunker licence(s), and/or taking enforcement action against any such bunker licensee."

Sirius Marine was one of the 41 licensed bunker suppliers in Singapore, as per the supplier list issued by the MPA in January.