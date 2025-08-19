Explosion Reported on Coal Carrier in Baltimore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The explosion was reported on the 82,000 DWT dry bulk carrier W Sapphire. Image Credit: W Marine Inc

An explosion has been reported on a coal carrier at the US port of Baltimore.

The explosion was reported on the 82,000 DWT dry bulk carrier W Sapphire in Baltimore Harbor at about 6:30 PM local time on Monday, the US Coast Guard said in a statement on its website.

The ship was departing Baltimore with a coal carrier at the time of the incident.

"No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the explosion is under investigation," the coast guard said.

"Reports state the fire has been extinguished and plans for the vessel are being formulated.

"Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and dispatched responders to the scene to assist while coordinating the response with local port partners."