BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped sharply on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $7/mt to $549/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since July 28.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $6/mt to $465/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $12/mt to $760.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.91/bl to $68.76/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $517.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $14/mt to $500/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $6.50/mt to $511/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $16.50/mt to $499.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.11/bl from the previous session's close at $68.65/bl as of 6:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $0.83/mt fall in bunker prices.