UK Launches Call for Evidence to Decarbonise Smaller Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK is seeking industry input to shape new emission reduction policies for sub-400 GT vessels. File Image / Pixabay

The UK government has launched a call for evidence (CfE) aimed at supporting emission reduction measures for vessels with a gross tonnage (GT) of under 400 and other targeted maritime subsectors.

Part of the country's broader maritime decarbonisation strategy, the initiative seeks input from industry stakeholders on the costs, technology, emissions data, infrastructure and compliance challenges facing smaller craft, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

These vessels are not covered by existing measures, such as carbon pricing or fuel regulations, but represent a crucial part of domestic shipping emissions.

Subsectors seen as ready for rapid decarbonisation include inland waterway vessels, offshore wind service craft, and port support vessels. In contrast, fishing boats, pilot vessels, and deep-sea tugs are among those with less clear paths.

The CfE aims to plug data gaps and shape future policy interventions that are effective, proportionate, and aligned with the UK's net-zero by 2050 goal.

A summary of responses is expected in 2025.