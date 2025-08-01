Cruise Firm NCLH Appoints Senior Director of Energy Strategy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lory Urdaneta has been appointed to the role of senior director of energy strategy in Miami as of last month. Image Credit: Lory Urdaneta / LinkedIn

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has appointed a senior director of energy strategy.

Lory Urdaneta has been appointed to the role of senior director of energy strategy in Miami as of last month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Urdaneta has worked for the company since November 2023, serving previously as director of fuel strategy and sourcing.

She had earlier worked for Royal Caribbean Group from 2018 to 2023 and for Carnival Corporation from 2014 to 2018.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the incredible collaboration between the Fuel, Decarb and Shipboard Teams — your expertise, tenacity, and commitment to excellence continue to inspire every day," Urdaneta said.

"I'm deeply proud of what we've accomplished, especially as we push forward with alternative fuels initiatives that pave the way for a more sustainable maritime future."