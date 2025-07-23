Australia's Incat Tasmania Wins Order for Two Battery-Powered Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in late 2027. Image Credit: Incat

Australia's Incat Tasmania has won a contract to design and build two electric ferries for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen.

The 129 m long vessels will feature 45,000 kWh battery systems, Incat Tasmania said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

These ferries will be built at Incat's facility at Prince of Wales Bay in Tasmania, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in late 2027.

Each ferry can carry up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars and will be deployed on Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand.

"These new vessels for Molslinjen mark a turning point not just for Incat but for the global maritime industry," Robert Clifford, chairman of Incat, said.

"We're honoured to again partner with Molslinjen, and proud to help them deliver real environmental change on one of Europe's busiest ferry routes."