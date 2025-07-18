US Lawmakers Reintroduce Two Bills to Eliminate Shipping Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US lawmakers have reintroduced two bills to curb emissions from shipping, after earlier proposals stalled in Congress. File Image / Pixabay

Senators Alex Padilla and Sheldon Whitehouse reintroduced two bills earlier this month to curb shipping emissions, this time with broader support from lawmakers in both chambers of Congress.

The Clean Shipping Act, introduced in the Senate by Padilla and led in the House by Representative Robert Garcia, sets a clear timeline to eliminate GHG emissions from shipping companies doing business with the US.

The legislation directs the Environmental Protection Agency to implement progressively stricter carbon intensity standards for marine fuels starting in 2030, reaching net-zero by 2050.

It also requires ships at berth or anchored in US ports to operate without emissions by 2035.

“Our legislation would strengthen the sustainability of our shipping industry by reducing emissions in maritime transportation while simultaneously protecting coastal communities,” Senator Padilla said.

The second bill, the International Maritime Pollution Accountability Act, would place a $150-per-ton fee on carbon emissions from ships over 5,000 gross tons, along with charges for other harmful pollutants like NOx, SOx, and PM2.5.

The carbon fee would end if the IMO sets and enforces its own emissions fee that’s at least $150 per ton.

“Our nation’s ports, particularly the Port of Long Beach, are crucial parts of the economy that drive our supply chain at home. However, they’re also among the largest sources of pollution in our coastal communities,” Representative Garcia said.

The bills were first introduced in 2023 but did not advance beyond the committee.