BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Six-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 22, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $550/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $467/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $1.50/mt to $775/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.07/bl to $69.21/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $516.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $506/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $3/mt to $511/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $501.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.41/bl from the previous session's close at $68.80/bl as of 7:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt fall in bunker prices.

