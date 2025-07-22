BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Six-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $550/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $467/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $1.50/mt to $775/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.07/bl to $69.21/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $516.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $506/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $3/mt to $511/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $501.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.41/bl from the previous session's close at $68.80/bl as of 7:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt fall in bunker prices.