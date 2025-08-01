Groundbreaking Ceremony for Zhuhai Ammonia Fuel Supply Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies had previously signed an ammonia fuel supply system cooperation agreement in November 2024. Image Credit: Headway Technology Group

Yuchai Marine Power Co has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new ammonia fuel supply facility in Zhuhai.

The ammonia fuel supply system for the platform has been supplied by Headway Technology Group, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 28, with Headway in attendance.

The two companies had previously signed an ammonia fuel supply system cooperation agreement in November 2024.

"Headway will leverage its extensive expertise in marine alternative fuel technologies and integrate premium resources to advance the project with the highest standards," Liu Yudong, executive president of Headway, said at the ceremony.

"We are confident in our ability to deliver the project with exceptional quality within the designated timeline, supporting Yuchai Marine Power in maintaining its leadership in green marine power solutions.

"Together, we aim to drive the large-scale adoption of ammonia fuel in marine propulsion, steering the shipping industry toward a greener, more efficient, and sustainable future."