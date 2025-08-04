Barcelona and Shanghai Ports Sign Green Corridor and Digitalisation Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement was signed in Shanghai. Image Credit: Port of Barcelona

The Port of Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) have signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen ties and jointly promote digitalisation, standardisation, and decarbonisation in maritime transport.

The two ports will develop a green shipping and digital corridor, aiming to offer emissions-neutral maritime services between the Far East and the Mediterranean, the Port of Barcelona said in a statement on its website on Monday.

This will include alternative fuel-powered vessels and the infrastructure to support them at both ports.

The agreement was formalised during a visit to Shanghai by a Catalan delegation led by President Salvador Illa, with the signing carried out by Barcelona Port President José Alberto Carbonell and SIPG President Song Xiaodong.

Building on a previous collaboration agreement in 2023, the new deal outlines specific initiatives and sets up a bilateral working group to define projects in areas such as cruise operations, security and port management.