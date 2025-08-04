Panama Bans Registration of 15-Year-Old Tankers and Bulkers to Tackle Shadow Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bulkers and tankers over 15 years old will no longer be accepted into the Panamanian registry. Image Credit: PMA

Panama has barred the registration of tankers and bulk carriers aged 15 years or older, aiming to improve fleet quality and exclude shadow fleet-linked tonnage.

The policy follows an internal analysis showing that 71% of vessel detentions from 2023 to mid-2025 involved ships older than 15 years, according to a statement released by the Panama Maritime Authority on Friday.

The decision is part of Panama’s broader pre-check process, which evaluates vessels for operational risks and sanctions exposure before allowing them to join the flag.

The registry is also stepping up oversight under Resolution 106-003-DGMM, requiring quarterly inspections by recognised organisations for high-risk vessels and enhanced checks on Safety Management Systems.

“By prioritising quality over quantity and implementing more rigorous oversight mechanisms, it ensures that the Panamanian fleet complies with the most demanding international regulations, thus contributing to a safer and more sustainable industry,” the authority said.

The move follows increasing scrutiny of Panama-flagged vessels involved in transporting Iranian crude in defiance of US sanctions.