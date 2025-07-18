Anemoi Seeks to Standardise Wind Propulsion Performance Verification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The process measures vessel data with the wind system turned on and off while encountering a range of conditions during normal operations. File Image / Pixabay

Wind-assisted propulsion firm Anemoi Marine Technologies has joined forces with Lloyd's Register in a bid to standardise the verification of wind technology performance.

Anemoi has developed an in-service performance verification process for wind-assisted propulsion systems, it said in an emailed statement.

The process, validated by Lloyd's Register Advisory, measures vessel data with the wind system turned on and off while encountering a range of conditions during normal operations.

"Our aim is to bring greater transparency and consistency to the evaluation of wind-assisted propulsion systems," Luke McEwen, technical director at Anemoi, said in the statement.

"By describing our performance assessment methodology in detail, we hope to contribute meaningfully to the wider industry discussion and move closer to a standardised framework that enables clear, comparable results across all WAPS technologies.

"While various approaches exist, a unified standard will be key to supporting informed decision-making and accelerating decarbonisation in shipping."

Wind-assisted propulsion systems have risen significantly in prominence over the past two years as a means of reducing bunker consumption and emissions.