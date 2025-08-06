Barcelona Completes First Ship-to-Ship Bio-LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A TUI Cruises’ ship was bunkered with 1,875 m3 of bio-LNG at the port. Image Credit: Port of Barcelona

The Port of Barcelona has carried out its first ship-to-ship (STS) bio-LNG bunkering operation, supplying the fuel to a cruise ship operated by Hamburg-based TUI Cruises.

The Mein Schiff Relax was bunkered with 1,875 m3 of bio-LNG at the port, the Port of Barcelona said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The bio-LNG stem was delivered by the Shell-chartered LNG bunker vessel Haugesund Knutsen, with the bio-LNG sourced from the Enagás-operated regasification plant at the port.

Produced from waste-based feedstocks such as manure, food waste, and agricultural residues, bio-LNG offers a lower-carbon alternative to fossil LNG.

It can be used in existing dual-fuel LNG ships without significant modifications and blended with fossil LNG in varying proportions, allowing buyers flexibility in meeting emissions and compliance targets.

Cruise ships are regular callers at the Port of Barcelona, with a growing share capable of running on LNG. Last year, 23% of cruise ships calling at the port were LNG-capable and often bunkered fuel during their visits, it said.

This marks the port's second bio-LNG bunkering operation overall -- the first was in March, when shipping firm Baleària bunkered a vessel via truck delivery.