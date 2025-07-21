Dutch Firm Longship Takes Delivery of Fourth Diesel-Electric Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 8,500 dwt ship has been built by Turkey’s Atlas Shipyard. Image Credit: Longship

Dutch shortsea shipping firm Longship has taken delivery of the fourth and final vessel in its series of diesel-electric powered ships.

The 8,500 dwt general cargo ship, named Longeden, was built by Turkey's Atlas Shipyard, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"This delivery completes a transformative chapter in our fleet modernisation journey, reinforcing our steadfast commitment to sustainable and forward-looking maritime solutions," it said.

The diesel-electric propulsion system is expected to cut bunker fuel consumption by nearly 45% compared to conventional ships of similar size, it said last year.

The company has been expanding its fleet, with another vessel inducted earlier this month.