HSFO Demand Lifts Rotterdam Q2 Bunker Sales as VLSFO Shrinks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Conventional and biofuel bunker sales at Rotterdam, the world's second-largest bunkering hub, rose marginally in Q2 2025, with gains in HSFO sales offsetting a decline in VLSFO sales.

The port saw a total of 2.2 million mt of conventional bunker and biofuel blend sales in Q2, up by 1.3% from the previous quarter and 5.5% from the same period of 2024, according to the latest data from the Port of Rotterdam.

By comparison, Singapore's conventional bunker and biofuel blend sales totalled 13.73 million mt in Q2 -- a 5.6% increase from the previous quarter.

Separately, LNG bunker sales in Rotterdam sank by 12.8% on the quarter and 17.4% on the year to 200,662 m3 in Q2.

Bio-LNG sales were recorded during the quarter, with 4,752 m3 sold in Q2 -- the first since Q4 2024.

VLSFO Demand Shrinks as HSFO Surges

Conventional VLSFO sales declined for the third consecutive quarter in Q2, falling to a record low of 679,442 mt -- down 13.9% from Q1 and 9% lower year-on-year.

HSFO remained the dominant grade, with sales increasing by 10.3% from the previous quarter to a record high of 914,672 mt, up 10.8% compared to the same period last year. HSFO's share of total conventional and biofuel demand was 38.2%, up from 35.1% last year.

“ HSFO share of total sales was 38% in Q2, up from 35% a year ago

Conventional ULSFO sales rose by 20.8% on the quarter to 225,992 mt – the highest since Q4 2022. MGO gained by 4.4% to 308,292 mt, and MDO grew by a modest 1.6% to 99,585 mt.

Biofuel blend sales rebounded in Q2, with 165,220 mt sold during the quarter -- up by 58.8% from the previous quarter, but still 29.4% lower compared to Q2 2024.

3,958 mt of bio-methanol was sold in Q2 in Rotterdam, down from 5,490 mt recorded in Q1.

A total of 4.69 million mt of conventional bunker and biofuel blend was sold in 1H 2025, up by 0.6% from the same period last year.