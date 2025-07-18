K Line Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 75,259 gross tonne vessel can carry around 6,900 vehicles. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) took delivery of a 6,900-vehicle capacity car carrier today.

The Tethys Highway has been constructed by Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding, K Line said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"Using LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30% and emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100% in comparison with conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil," it said.

The ship can also run on cleaner LNG variants such as bio-LNG.

K Line recently bunkered its LNG-fuelled car carrier with bio-LNG at the Port of Zeebrugge in June, with the fuel supplied by Shell.