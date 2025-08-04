Performance Shipping Takes Delivery of Scrubber-Fitted LNG-Ready Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two more tankers will be delivered in early 2026 for charter to Clearlake Shipping. Image Credit: Performance Shipping

Greece-based firm Performance Shipping has taken delivery of a 114,000 DWT Aframax tanker fitted with scrubbers and suitable for future conversion to LNG-fuelled propulsion.

The vessel, M/T P. Massport, was built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and is the first of three Aframax tankers ordered by the company, Performance Shipping said in a press release on Thursday.

Being LNG-ready means the tanker will initially run on conventional marine fuels but can be retrofitted in the future to operate on LNG.

The remaining two tankers are scheduled for delivery early next year. All three vessels will be placed on charter with Clearlake Shipping, a subsidiary of the Gunvor Group.

"The vessel has commenced operations under the five-year time charter contract at a gross rate of US$31,000 per day, with options for a sixth and seventh year at a base rate plus profit-sharing," it said.