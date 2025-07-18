BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their lowest level in more than a month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $550.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $462.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $2/mt to $768.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.00/bl to $69.52/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $520/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $506.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2.50/mt to $510/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $496/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.35/bl from the previous session's close at $69.87/bl as of 5:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.64/mt rise in bunker prices.