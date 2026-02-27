Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Buyer in Singapore
Friday February 27, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuel procurement. Image Credit: BP
Energy company BP is seeking to hire a bunker buyer in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuel procurement, it said in a LinkedIn job posting last week.
The advertisement lists the following essential experience for the role:
- Experience within a trading, shipping or integrated energy organization, with exposure to wider trading strategies and commercial optimization.
- At least 5 years’ experience in marine fuel (bunkers) procurement, including execution of spot and prompt purchases across multiple ports or regions.
- Experience in structuring or optimising term bunker contracts to balance price certainty, flexibility, and exposure management.
- Demonstrated experience working with bunker price indices and assessments (e.g. Platts MOPS, Bunkerwire), including analysis of premiums, differentials, and time-series data to support commercial decision-making.
- Shown experience negotiating and handling bunker term supply contracts, including understanding and evaluation of pricing mechanisms linked to market indices, premiums, and delivery basis.
- Experience assessing term versus spot procurement strategies based on pricing, exposure, and operational requirements.
- Strong solid understanding of global bunker markets, fuel pricing mechanisms, specifications (ISO 8217), and supplier landscape.
- Demonstrated experience working closely with vessel operators, masters and fleet teams to optimize bunker intake and support forward voyage planning.
- Experience developing and implementing bunker procurement strategies to handle price volatility and supply risk.
- Track record of handling supplier performance, supervising targets and providing structured commercial feedback.
- Hands-on experience handling bunker quality and quantity disputes, including negotiation of claims and settlements.
- Strong partner management skills with the ability to act as a commercial interface between operations, technical teams, chartering and external suppliers.
