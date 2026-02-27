BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Buyer in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 27, 2026

Energy company BP is seeking to hire a bunker buyer in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuel procurement, it said in a LinkedIn job posting last week.

The advertisement lists the following essential experience for the role:

  • Experience within a trading, shipping or integrated energy organization, with exposure to wider trading strategies and commercial optimization.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in marine fuel (bunkers) procurement, including execution of spot and prompt purchases across multiple ports or regions.
  • Experience in structuring or optimising term bunker contracts to balance price certainty, flexibility, and exposure management.
  • Demonstrated experience working with bunker price indices and assessments (e.g. Platts MOPS, Bunkerwire), including analysis of premiums, differentials, and time-series data to support commercial decision-making.
  • Shown experience negotiating and handling bunker term supply contracts, including understanding and evaluation of pricing mechanisms linked to market indices, premiums, and delivery basis.
  • Experience assessing term versus spot procurement strategies based on pricing, exposure, and operational requirements.
  • Strong solid understanding of global bunker markets, fuel pricing mechanisms, specifications (ISO 8217), and supplier landscape.
  • Demonstrated experience working closely with vessel operators, masters and fleet teams to optimize bunker intake and support forward voyage planning.
  • Experience developing and implementing bunker procurement strategies to handle price volatility and supply risk.
  • Track record of handling supplier performance, supervising targets and providing structured commercial feedback.
  • Hands-on experience handling bunker quality and quantity disputes, including negotiation of claims and settlements.
  • Strong partner management skills with the ability to act as a commercial interface between operations, technical teams, chartering and external suppliers.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com