BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Buyer in Singapore

Energy company BP is seeking to hire a bunker buyer in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuel procurement, it said in a LinkedIn job posting last week.

The advertisement lists the following essential experience for the role:

Experience within a trading, shipping or integrated energy organization, with exposure to wider trading strategies and commercial optimization.

At least 5 years’ experience in marine fuel (bunkers) procurement, including execution of spot and prompt purchases across multiple ports or regions.

Experience in structuring or optimising term bunker contracts to balance price certainty, flexibility, and exposure management.

Demonstrated experience working with bunker price indices and assessments (e.g. Platts MOPS, Bunkerwire), including analysis of premiums, differentials, and time-series data to support commercial decision-making.

Shown experience negotiating and handling bunker term supply contracts, including understanding and evaluation of pricing mechanisms linked to market indices, premiums, and delivery basis.

Experience assessing term versus spot procurement strategies based on pricing, exposure, and operational requirements.

Strong solid understanding of global bunker markets, fuel pricing mechanisms, specifications (ISO 8217), and supplier landscape.

Demonstrated experience working closely with vessel operators, masters and fleet teams to optimize bunker intake and support forward voyage planning.

Experience developing and implementing bunker procurement strategies to handle price volatility and supply risk.

Track record of handling supplier performance, supervising targets and providing structured commercial feedback.

Hands-on experience handling bunker quality and quantity disputes, including negotiation of claims and settlements.

Strong partner management skills with the ability to act as a commercial interface between operations, technical teams, chartering and external suppliers.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here