NYK Claims Methanol-Fuelled Bulk Carrier Achieves 65% Reduction in GHG Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK says it plans to work with customers to scale up lower-carbon fuel use across its fleet. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK has said its methanol-fuelled bulk carrier is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 65% compared with conventional fuel on the voyage.

The vessel Green Future, operated by its unit NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, used low-carbon methanol bunkered at South Korea's Ulsan in September 2025, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It then loaded a cargo of copper concentrate for mining firm BHP in Chile in January, with discharge scheduled in China in March.

NYK said the reduction estimate is calculated on a well-to-wake basis, covering emissions from fuel production through to use onboard.

The fuel used on the voyage was certified under ISCC EU sustainability standards.

The company described the operation as the first use of low-carbon methanol on an oceangoing bulk carrier, based on its own research.

It said the project highlights the potential for alternative fuels to cut shipping emissions and support cargo owners' scope 3 targets.

The 81,500 m3 vessel was delivered in May 2025 under a charter deal with Kambara Kisen.

NYK said it will continue working with customers to expand the use of lower-carbon fuels across its fleet.