NYK Adds First Methanol-Fuelled Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Japanese shipping firm has added its first dual-fuel methanol vessel to its fleet. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping firm NYK Group has inducted its first dual-fuel methanol vessel into its fleet.

The delivery of the bulk carrier, Green Future, was held at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding's factory, the NYK Group said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship will be operated by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers under a charter agreement signed with Kambara Kisen in August 2024.

The 81,500 m3 capacity vessel is equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling it to operate on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

While NYK has yet to disclose the methanol bunkering arrangements for the vessel, the company noted that the use of cleaner alternatives such as e-methanol could significantly reduce GHG emissions.