Wasaline's Ferry to Run Solely on Bio-LNG Supplied by Gasum on Baltic Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gasum expects tightening regulations to boost bio-LNG demand in the EU. Image Credit: Gasum

Energy company Gasum will supply bio-LNG to Finnish ferry operator Wasaline's Aurora Botnia, making it one of the lowest-emission vessels operating on the Baltic Sea.

The ferry runs daily between Finland's Vaasa and Sweden's Umea, carrying both passengers and freight, Gasum said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The switch to bio-LNG is enabled through a FuelEU maritime pooling arrangement with Stena Line.

"With this unique collaboration with Stena Line and Gasum, Wasaline can achieve carbon neutrality already now as a forerunner for the industry," Peter Ståhlberg, Managing Director of Wasaline, said.

"This also means that all cargo and passengers travelling with Wasaline are carbon neutral with no additional charges."

Gasum claims its waste-based bio-LNG cuts lifecycle GHG emissions by about 90% compared with fossil marine fuels and can be used interchangeably with LNG.

The fuel can be used in existing dual-fuel LNG ships without requiring any major modifications.

Gasum aims to boost bio-LNG availability as regulations tighten and demand rises in the EU.