Armada to Fit Air Lubrication System on TUI Cruises' Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The scrubber-fitted cruise ship will be fitted with the system during its scheduled dry docking next year. Image Credit: Armada

Air lubrication firm Armada Technologies has signed an agreement with TUI Cruises to install its passive air lubrication system (PALS) on the cruise ship Mein Schiff 6.

The system is scheduled for installation during the vessel’s dry dock in Singapore in Q1 2027, Armada said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Mein Schiff 6, built in 2017, has a capacity for about 2,500 passengers and is equipped with scrubber systems.

Armada’s air lubrication system reduces friction between the hull and water by creating a thin air bubble layer, helping to cut bunker fuel use and emissions.

The system works without air compressors, using the vessel’s forward motion and surrounding water flow to generate the air mixture.

The installation is expected to improve fuel efficiency and support compliance with IMO rules such as EEXI and CII, while also lowering operating costs.

TUI Cruises is a joint venture between Germany’s TUI Group and US-based Royal Caribbean Group.