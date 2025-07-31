Petrol Ofisi Topped Turkish Bunker Market for Sixth Year Running in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aydın Yıldız, maritime senior manager at Petrol Ofisi Group. Image Credit: Petrol Ofisi

Turkish oil firm Petrol Ofisi Group’s marine fuel arm, PO/Marine, has remained the leading Turkish bunker supplier for the sixth consecutive year in 2024.

PO/Marine supplied nearly 1 million mt of bunker fuels in 2024, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday, citing 2024 data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The firm accounted for 36.1% of total bunker sales in Turkey, maintaining a strong lead in the market.

“Today, with our operational network spanning Turkey's entire coastline, our service capacity reaching tens of thousands of ships each year, and our sustainability-focused solutions, we are constantly renewing ourselves to meet even the potential future needs of our customers," Aydın Yıldız, maritime senior manager at Petrol Ofisi Group, said.

“With our ISCC certification, we are contributing to the global low-carbon maritime vision and expanding our reach through international collaborations.”

The firm also recently launched ULSFO production in the country in response to changing demand since the introduction of the 0.1% sulfur ECA in the Mediterranean.