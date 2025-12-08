Deltamarin Receives Class Approvals For Multiple Vessel Designs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approved designs include a large 20,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel. Image Credit: Deltamarin

Ship design firm Deltamarin has received five approvals from classification societies DNV and Lloyd’s Register for a range of new vessel designs.

The approved concepts span multiple shipping segments and bunker pathways, Deltamarin said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

They include a 20,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel and a 9,500 m3 liquefied ethylene gas carrier featuring a hybrid propulsion system combined with wind-assisted technology.

Deltamarin also secured approval for a 6,200-DWT chemical tanker with duplex stainless steel cargo tanks

In addition, Lloyd’s Register granted approval in principle (AiPs) for a 103,000 m3 very large ethane carrier equipped with GTT Mark III membrane cargo tanks, as well as an 8,000-TEU container ship ready for methanol propulsion.

“These approvals affirm the technical strength and innovative character of our next-generation vessel designs, highlighting their contribution to safer, cleaner, and more efficient shipping,” Deltamarin said.