Petrol Ofisi Hires Bunker Trader From Cockett Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ozan Kaya has joined Petrol Ofisi as of this month. Image Credit: Ozan Kaya / LinkedIn

Turkish fuel supplier Petrol Ofisi has hired a new bunker trader from Cockett Group.

Ozan Kaya has joined Petrol Ofisi as a marine transit sales executive as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Kaya previously worked for Cockett Group in Istanbul from March 2022 to October of this year, serving most recently as senior bunker trader on the firm's supply desk.

He had earlier worked as a supply specialist for ALPET in Istanbul from 2018 to 2022.

"We are delighted to announce that Ozan Kaya has joined the Petrol Ofisi Transit Sales Team as a Bunker Trader," Kemal Yesildal, senior bunker trader at Petrol Ofisi, said in a separate post.

"We continue to provide our customers with fast, efficient, and solution-oriented service."