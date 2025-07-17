BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 17, 2025

Marine fuel trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience and a transferable client portfolio, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Conduct daily back-to-back bunker trading
  • Locate, develop, and manage a personal client portfolio, including ship owners, operators, and charterers
  • Handle end-to-end trade cycle: trading, fixture/post-fixture, delivery, and payment collection
  • Collaborate with Arte Bunkering’s international offices on inquiries, supply coordination, and client servicing
  • Drive customer satisfaction by fostering strong relationships and delivering expert advice on bunker solutions
  • Assist internal teams through port and regional research, vessel tracking, and fuel supply coordination
  • Monitor market trends and supply chain developments to ensure competitive trading performance
  • Support monthly KPIs and assist in reaching team and office targets

