BUNKER JOBS: FincoEnergies Seeks Bunker Operator in Rotterdam

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil, storage and biofuels as well as fluent Dutch and English. Image Credit: FincoEnergies

Biofuel supplier FincoEnergies is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil, storage and biofuels as well as fluent Dutch and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage the daily bunkering operations and planning, including organizing the deployment of (bunker) vessels and ensuring timely deliveries

Monitor inventory positions and ensure the timely supply of new product

Responsible for quality control and blending in consultation with Quality

Maintain contact with the barge crews and serve as the first point of contact

Liaise with agents, inspectors, vessels, and shipping companies regarding positions and expected arrival times

Organize and monitor inspections and control procedures before and during bunkering operations

Gather information about products on board (bunker) vessels and coordinate actions related to technical, customs, legal, and commercial management

Create an operational logistics plan based on collected information and ensure complete and accurate data entry into the systems

