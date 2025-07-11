EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: FincoEnergies Seeks Bunker Operator in Rotterdam
Friday July 11, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil, storage and biofuels as well as fluent Dutch and English. Image Credit: FincoEnergies
Biofuel supplier FincoEnergies is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil, storage and biofuels as well as fluent Dutch and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage the daily bunkering operations and planning, including organizing the deployment of (bunker) vessels and ensuring timely deliveries
- Monitor inventory positions and ensure the timely supply of new product
- Responsible for quality control and blending in consultation with Quality
- Maintain contact with the barge crews and serve as the first point of contact
- Liaise with agents, inspectors, vessels, and shipping companies regarding positions and expected arrival times
- Organize and monitor inspections and control procedures before and during bunkering operations
- Gather information about products on board (bunker) vessels and coordinate actions related to technical, customs, legal, and commercial management
- Create an operational logistics plan based on collected information and ensure complete and accurate data entry into the systems
