BUNKER JOBS: FincoEnergies Seeks Bunker Operator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 11, 2025

Biofuel supplier FincoEnergies is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil, storage and biofuels as well as fluent Dutch and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage the daily bunkering operations and planning, including organizing the deployment of (bunker) vessels and ensuring timely deliveries
  • Monitor inventory positions and ensure the timely supply of new product
  • Responsible for quality control and blending in consultation with Quality
  • Maintain contact with the barge crews and serve as the first point of contact
  • Liaise with agents, inspectors, vessels, and shipping companies regarding positions and expected arrival times
  • Organize and monitor inspections and control procedures before and during bunkering operations
  • Gather information about products on board (bunker) vessels and coordinate actions related to technical, customs, legal, and commercial management
  • Create an operational logistics plan based on collected information and ensure complete and accurate data entry into the systems

For more information, click here.

