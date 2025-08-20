Container Charter Market Holds Bullish Course Amid Supply Crunch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alphaliner says the container charter market remains in a bullish trajectory. File Image / Pixabay

The container charter market remains robust despite Europe's summer lull, with strong demand for both existing and newbuilding vessels.

Sector specialist Alphaliner reports that charter rates continue to hold at elevated levels across all sizes.

Demand for both existing and newbuilding vessels has remained robust in recent weeks, even though the actual number of fixtures concluded has been limited by the ongoing shortage of ships across most segments.

Global box volumes grew more than 4% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Trade shifts and front-loading caused by US tariffs have further supported the market, while the recent 90-day US-China tariff pause could give volumes another boost ahead of the Christmas season.

"Despite these positives, the longer-term prospects remain clouded by multiple threats," it said.

"Besides the tariff volatility, the market fundamentals continue to deteriorate, with spot freight rates on a persistent downward trend."