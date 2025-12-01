Colombo Bunkering Gradually Resumes After Cyclone Ditwah Impact

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sources tell Ship & Bunker that bunkering has resumed after Cyclone Ditwah caused disruption to port operations in Colombo. File Image / Pixabay

Port operations and bunkering in Colombo are gradually returning back to normal after Cyclone Ditwah caused heavy flooding and disruptions in Sri Lanka.

The storm made landfall on Friday before veering toward the Bay of Bengal, leaving behind what media reports describe as the worst flooding the country has experienced since the early 2000s.

Port operations and bunkering services have now resumed, a Sri Lankan trader told Ship & Bunker.

The trader added that bunker supply was temporarily suspended on Friday and Saturday as a precautionary step.

Another trader told Ship & Bunker that suppliers are working to clear backlogs.

While Cyclone Ditwah has now degraded into a depression, heavy rainfall has been reported in the Southern parts of India.

Currently, there is no disruption to berthing or unberthing operations at Chennai, Ennore and Kattupalli, but cargo operations are partially affected, according to the GAC Hot Port News update on Monday.