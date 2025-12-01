BUNKER JOBS: QatarEnergy Seeks Bunker Contract Analyst in Doha

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience, good analytical skills and fluent English. Image Credit: QatarEnergy

QatarEnergy is seeking to hire a senior contract analyst for agency and bunker operations in Doha.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience, good analytical skills and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage all agency-related financial activities, including prefunding requirements and validation of port expenses.

Maintain Suez Canal incentive files and reconcile monthly/annual Statements of Account.

Forecast agency advances and coordinate with Finance and Hub Agents for timely funding.

Nominate surveyors and agents, review port documentation, and ensure compliance with contracts and audit standards.

Prepare and distribute financial reports and monitor agency performance against KPIs.

Support bunker fuel procurement and administrative tasks, including SAP entries and cost verification.

Assist with Emission Unit Allowance (EUA) procurement and compliance with environmental regulations.

For more information, click here.