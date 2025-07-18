BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The employer is described as 'a leading international trading house that’s expanding its presence in North America'. Image Credit: Consortio Recruitment Group

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in New York to help drive an expansion in North America.

Recruitment company Consortio Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a leading international trading house that's expanding its presence in North America'.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading and a transferable client portfolio.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

Source and close bunker fuel deals with shipping companies, suppliers, and brokers

Utilize proprietary trading tools and real-time market data to maximize profitability

Build and nurture long-term client relationships across the maritime sector

Collaborate with a high-performing global team across key shipping hubs

