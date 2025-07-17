Bureau Veritas to Class Itochu's Ammonia Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is slated for delivery in September 2027, with the first operation planned in Singapore. Image Credit: BV

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has been selected to classify the world's first 5,000 m3 ammonia bunkering vessel of Itochu Corporation.

The vessel will be built by Japan's Sasaki Shipbuilding and is expected to be delivered in September 2027, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Itochu, through its subsidiary, Clean Ammonia Bunkering Shipping, announced the order of the bunkering vessel earlier this week.

The vessel is expected to conduct first ammonia bunkering demonstration in Singapore when delivered.

"The vessel will be classed in accordance with Bureau Veritas' rigorous standards for safety, sustainability, and innovation, including NR 620 – Rules for Bunkering Ships, and NR 467 – Rules for the Classification of Steel Ships," BV said.