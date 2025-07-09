IMO Chief Urges Dialogue as Red Sea Attacks Reignite After Lull

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arsenio Dominguez calls for intensified diplomatic efforts after strikes on Magic Seas and Eternity C mark the first Red Sea attacks since October. Image Credit: IMO

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has urged renewed dialogue after the Red Sea saw fresh attacks on ships following several months of calm.

Addressing the IMO Council in London, Dominguez expressed concern over recent assaults on the Magic Seas and Eternity C, which occurred on 6 -7 July.

At least three fatalities and several injuries were reported aboard the Eternity C, while all 22 crew members of the Magic Seas were safely rescued.

“After several months of calm, the resumption of deplorable attacks in the Red Sea constitutes a renewed violation of international law and freedom of navigation," Dominguez said.

“Innocent seafarers and local populations are the main victims of these attacks and the pollution they cause.”

Several IMO member states voiced solidarity with those affected.

According to IMO data, 69 such attacks occurred between November 2023 and October 2024. This week’s incidents are the first since then.

“I appeal to all of you to step up efforts, because the only way to address these geopolitical conflicts affecting the shipping sector is through constructive dialogue," he said.

On Monday, Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the sinking of Magic Seas, saying the shipowner violated its terms.