Terntank Places Repeat Order for Econowind's Wind-Assisted Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Terntank has ordered eight more VentoFoil units from Econowind for two new hybrid tankers. Image Credit: Econowind

Dutch wind propulsion firm Econowind has secured a repeat order from Nordic tanker operator Terntank for eight VentoFoil units to be installed on two new methanol-ready hybrid tankers.

The deal follows an initial 2023 order covering three vessels, bringing the total to five ships and 20 VentoFoils, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Each 16 m VentoFoil works under the K-Sail concept, allowing wind to take the lead when conditions are favourable.

Paired with energy management systems, battery packs and dual-fuel engines, the vessels are geared to reduce emissions during operations.

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy to cut bunker fuel consumption and reduce emissions.

"With this latest order, Econowind has now sold over 130 VentoFoil units," Chiel de Leeuw, CCO of Econowind, said.

"These are being deployed across a wide range of vessel types, including dry bulk carriers, tankers, ro-ro and container ships, reflecting growing momentum for Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion across the industry."