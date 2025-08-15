Port of Los Angeles Sees Busiest July Month in 117-Year History

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipments rose as retailers and manufacturers feared a possible US tariff hike later this year. Image Credit: Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles moved 1.01 million TEUs in July, the highest monthly total in its 117-year history and 8.5% more than a year earlier.

Retailers and manufacturers accelerated shipments to avoid possible tariff increases later this year, the Port of Los Angeles said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

“Shippers have been frontloading their cargo for months to get ahead of tariffs and recent activity at America’s top port really tells that story," Gene Seroka, executive director at Port of Los Angeles, said.

“Port terminals in July were jam-packed with ships loaded with cargo, processed without any delay—much to the credit of our dedicated longshore workers, terminal and rail operators, truckers, and supply chain partners.”

July loaded container imports rose 8% year-on-year to a record 543,728 TEUs, while exports gained 6% to 121,507 TEUs. Empty container movements climbed 10% to 354,602 TEUs.

“The first time a Western Hemisphere port handled more than 1 million TEUs in a single month was in May 2021, when the Port of Los Angeles recorded 1,012,048 TEUs, now the second busiest month in its history,” the port authority said.