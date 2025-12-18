Spain and Denmark Among EU Countries with Green Bunker Fuel Potential: T&E

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Transport & Environment says EU countries are planning large volumes of green fuels for shipping, but most projects are struggling to move beyond early stages. Image Credit: T&E

Spain, Denmark, Norway and France are emerging as key countries for green hydrogen and e-fuel production that could supply the shipping sector, according to a new analysis by Transport & Environment (T&E).

However, a lack of regulatory certainty is preventing most projects from moving beyond the planning stage.

T&E identified around 80 projects producing green hydrogen, e-methanol and e-ammonia that could be used in shipping by 2032, representing more than 3.6 million mt of oil equivalent.

Only about 5% of these volumes are clearly dedicated to the maritime sector, and few projects have reached a final investment decision.

Norway leads in terms of green fuels primarily aimed at shipping, followed by Spain, Finland and Denmark.

Denmark is home to one of the few large-scale projects already in operation. The Kassø e-methanol plant, developed by European Energy, began supplying fuel to Maersk's dual-fuel container ships in 2025 and is the largest project of its kind in Europe.

T&E said shipping is often the main potential customer for e-methanol and e-ammonia projects, but added that stronger EU targets and financial support are needed to turn planned projects into reality.