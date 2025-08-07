Oilchart International Expands Biofuel Storage in Ghent

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ghent is close to the ARA hub in Northwest Europe. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Oilchart International NV is responding to increased demand for biofuel bunker blends in Northwest Europe with expanded storage in the region.

The firm has increased its Ghent storage capacity by 12,000 m3 to strengthen its biofuel blending activities, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"This expansion will provide greater flexibility in serving the ARA market, reinforcing our commitment to reliable and efficient supply solutions," the company representative said.

"Since entering the ARA region in 2020, Oilchart has become a leading biofuel supplier, offering a full range of grades from B10 to B100 to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Rotterdam, Europe's largest bunkering location, saw a total of 165,220 mt of biofuel blend sales in the second quarter, up by 58.8% from the previous three months.