Swire Shipping Launches Biofuel-Powered Carbon Insetting Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm announced in April that three of its ships had started using biofuel blends, with bunkering carried out in Singapore. Image Credit: Swire Shipping

Singapore-based Swire Shipping has officially introduced a new carbon-insetting initiative, Voyage to Zero, enabling customers to cut scope 3 emissions by claiming GHG savings from second-generation biofuels used in its fleet.

Launched aboard the MV Apia Chief in Suva, Fiji, the programme uses a book and claim model, the firm said in an email statement on Monday.

This means its customers can claim the emissions reductions even if their cargo is shipped on a vessel powered by conventional marine fuels.

The GHG savings are calculated using independently verified data, comparing biofuel use to fossil fuel equivalents.

In April, Swire Shipping announced that three of its vessels operating on South Pacific routes had started using B24 biofuel blends, with plans to transition to B30.

At the time, the company said the vessels would take on the biofuel in Singapore.

"At Swire Shipping, we are committed to supporting the maritime industry's journey towards net zero, Jeremy Sutton, CEO of Swire Shipping, said.

"The launch of Voyage to Zero, and transition to biofuel, are important steps in our decarbonisation strategy that will allow us to provide greater support to customers looking to reduce their emissions."