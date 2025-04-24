Swire Shipping Switches to Biofuels on South Pacific Routes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Three of its vessels will bunker B24 in Singapore in Q2 before switching to B30 biofuel blend. Image Credit: Swire Shipping

Singapore-based Swire Shipping has announced that three of its vessels operating in the South Pacific have begun using B24 and B30 marine biofuel blends.

The move supports the company's long-term sustainability goals and provides customers with lower-emission shipping options, Swire Shipping said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The vessels Apia Chief and Tonga Chief serve South Pacific routes, while Kokopo Chief operates between Singapore, Dili, Darwin and Surabaya.

All three will bunker B24 biofuel in Singapore in Q2 before transitioning to B30.

Swire has partnered with bunker supplier BP to secure biofuel bunker supply in Singapore.

The biofuel programme also involves Swire's sister company, Argent Energy, a waste-based biofuel producer.

The firm will also launch a carbon abatement programme, Voyage to Zero, to help its customers reduce scope 3 emissions.

"Swire Shipping has ambitious voluntary targets for the reduction of emissions by 2027, Susana Germino, chief sustainability & energy at Swire Shipping, said.

"The biofuel programme is a significant milestone in our decarbonisation roadmap, and with Voyage to Zero we are able to offer greater support to customers looking to decarbonise their supply chains."