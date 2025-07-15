Elenger Expands LNG Bunkering Footprint into Poland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company already supplies LNG bunkers in ports in Estonia and Finland. Image Credit: Elenger

Tallinn-headquartered energy firm Elenger has entered the Polish LNG bunkering market with the first operations completed on July 6.

The firm carried out a truck-to-ship LNG bunkering of a passenger ferry undergoing construction at the J. Piłsudski Shipyard in Gdańsk, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The NB101 ferry was bunkered with 139 m3 of LNG using three tanker trucks. This marked the ferry’s first bunkering and followed a series of detailed preparations.

The vessel is expected to undergo further bunkering ahead of its upcoming sea trials.

Outside of Poland, Elenger has completed more than 6,000 truck-to-ship LNG bunkering operations, primarily at the ports of Tallinn (Estonia), Helsinki, Hanasaari, and Hanko (Finland).

“Thanks to our own fleet of tankers and proven know-how, we can provide shipowners with reliable and ecological fuel, which makes a real contribution to reducing emissions in the Baltic Sea region,” Marius Kairys, CEO of Elenger, said.